LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Down 2.7%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.07. Approximately 4,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.