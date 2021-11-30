Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 19,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

