Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $564.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.71 and a 200-day moving average of $493.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.74 and a 1-year high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

