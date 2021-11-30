Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,040 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.