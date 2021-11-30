Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

