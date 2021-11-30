Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.