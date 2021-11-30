Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.0% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Chubb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 59,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $185.04 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.