Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

