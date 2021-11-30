LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.61

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 58591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Several brokerages have commented on LZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

