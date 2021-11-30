Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Up 75.0% in November

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INFR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $32.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

