Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

LVHD stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,533. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

