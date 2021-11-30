Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.90

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.90 and last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 19712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.