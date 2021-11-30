Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,960 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 194,891 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,484 shares of company stock worth $5,156,608 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEVI opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

