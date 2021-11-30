Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.50.

LBRDK opened at $159.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after buying an additional 646,545 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.