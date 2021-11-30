Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 584 ($7.63).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 465.41 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 598.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 573.99. The stock has a market cap of £6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

