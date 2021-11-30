Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.88% from the company’s previous close.
DPEU stock opened at GBX 77.40 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DP Eurasia has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).
About DP Eurasia
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.