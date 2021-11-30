Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.88% from the company’s previous close.

DPEU stock opened at GBX 77.40 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DP Eurasia has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

