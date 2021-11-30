Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips Sells 3,321 Shares

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $55,361.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,937.74.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Craig Phillips sold 1,840 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $58,896.24.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Phillips sold 3,688 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $63,765.52.

On Monday, September 27th, Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,628. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $357.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

