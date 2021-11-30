Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading Down 4.8%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 1,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

The firm has a market cap of $791.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 172.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 47.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

