Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $108,332.38 and $7.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,737.99 or 0.97820069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038923 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.73 or 0.00673443 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

