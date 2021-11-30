Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.09

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.09 and last traded at C$50.05, with a volume of 902802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.43.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. The stock has a market cap of C$6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.10.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.