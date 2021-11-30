Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.29. Lizhi has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lizhi by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 331,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lizhi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lizhi by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIZI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lizhi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

