Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $341.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.