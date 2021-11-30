Loopring [NEO] Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, CoinMex and Gate.io. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00072177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00094268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.91 or 0.07952329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.28 or 1.00400152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

