Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $719,000 Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

