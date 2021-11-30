Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 36.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 143,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 80.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,792,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.