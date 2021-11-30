Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Shares of LOVE opened at $65.81 on Friday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $995.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. FMR LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 48.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 107.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 179,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

