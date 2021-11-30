Lua Token (LUA) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,100.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00241324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

