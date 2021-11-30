M. Kraus & Co Buys 2,927 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,943,366 shares of company stock worth $121,467,908 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

