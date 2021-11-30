MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.13 Million

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report $159.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $160.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $148.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $666.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $672.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of MTSI traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,576 shares of company stock valued at $26,358,402. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 266.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 57,845 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 153,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,393,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

