MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$28.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

Shares of TSE MAG traded up C$1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 392.64.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.