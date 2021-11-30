MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$28.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
