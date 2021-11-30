Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.05 million.

Shares of MDI stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.08. 9,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,186. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$747.38 million and a PE ratio of 41.09. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$11.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,880.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

