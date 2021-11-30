MakiSwap Price Down 7.5% This Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $544,362.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00066733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.04 or 0.08238836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00095300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,408.68 or 1.00164469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021882 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.