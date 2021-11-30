Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $90.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.13.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.47. 192,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.77. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

