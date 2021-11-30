ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. 464,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

