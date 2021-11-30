Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the October 31st total of 421,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MMI traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. 237,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.84. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 338,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 308,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after buying an additional 307,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 246,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

