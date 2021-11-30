Mark Thomas Brown Purchases 200,000 Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU) Stock

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU) Director Mark Thomas Brown purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,767,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$249,105.06.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Mark Thomas Brown sold 1,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$90.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 28,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,240.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 50,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 25,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 50,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

AVU opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.15.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It has interest in exploration licenses, including Alvalade license that covers approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

