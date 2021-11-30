Marlin (POND) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.84 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $71.84 million and $21.87 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,691.35 or 0.08132904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00094646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,224.78 or 0.99204635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

