Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,717 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNCR. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $240.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

