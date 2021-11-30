Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,989 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Elys Game Technology were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELYS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ELYS opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 4.89.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.