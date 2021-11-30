Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $372,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.71. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON).

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.