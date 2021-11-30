Marshall Wace LLP Invests $383,000 in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Abcam by 334.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Abcam by 171,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 145,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abcam by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 387,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Abcam by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.