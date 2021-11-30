Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Kirby by 19.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 163,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

