Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 7,780 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

