Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,910 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

