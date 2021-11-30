Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $311.65

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $311.65 and last traded at $312.45, with a volume of 225558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

Get Mastercard alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $307.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.