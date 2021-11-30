Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 6.7%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.84. 125,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,599,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get Matterport alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.