Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.18 million, a P/E ratio of 512.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 574,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

