MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $65.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

MXL stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 76,333 shares valued at $4,074,742. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

