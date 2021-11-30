Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,958,500 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the October 31st total of 925,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.3 days.

MAYNF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Mayne Pharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

