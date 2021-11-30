McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 141 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 79,349 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $336.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

